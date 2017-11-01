1 Nov, Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals, who opened fires in the air, have been arrested with a pistol and 51 live bullets from Kamaladi in the Capital City this evening, the police said.

The identity of the arrestees is yet to be ascertained. The arrestees opened fires over a dispute with another gang of people just to take the situation under their control, according to the primary investigations of police.

Further investigations into the incident are on, said Rabindra Kumar Dhanuk, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu.