7 Sept, Nawalparasi: Two persons died in a road mishap that took place nearby the forest of Sunawal municipality-7, Jyamire in Nawalparasi along the East-West Highway.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening when a loaded pick-up van (Lu 1 Cha 6176) on the way to east from west hit a scooter (Lu 14 Pa 5708) coming from opposite direction.

Police confirmed that scooter rider Dev Bahadur Nepali, 35, and pillion rider Sita Nepali of Sunawal-7, Nawalparasi died in the mishap.

Police shared the information that seriously injured Sita Nepali had breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Bhairahawa Medical College. Likewise, Dev Bahadur lost his life in course of treatment at Bhaluhi Medical College, Rupandehi, confirmed Area Police Office, Sunawal.

Meanwhile, an unidentified group had set ablaze a car parked before home at Kawaswoti municipality-3, Thakali Chowk on Wednesday.

Karna Bahadur Thapa’s car (Ba 14 Cha 5239) parked at his home was put on fire.

According to Area Police Office, Nawalpur, the fire has caused damages to the bak part of the car.

Police said that reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. RSS