14 June, Rajbiraj: Two persons were killed after a motorbike crashed into a parked truck at Khado bridge in Rupani rural municipality – 1 along the East – West Highway this morning.

Bike rider Tej Narayan Chaudhary, 40, of Terauta – 7, Saptari and an unidentified pillion rider of an estimated 21 years of age were killed in the accident.

The westbound ill-fated bike (Sa 1 Pa 6253) rammed the truck (Ko 1 Kha 3974) loaded with bamboo poles.

The truck was parked on the road due to a general strike called by the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJP N) which began on Tuesday. The Area Police Office, Rupani is carrying out a search for the driver of the truck. RSS