Two killed after bus plunges some 100 metres below road

15 Jan, Rampur (Palpa): Two persons were killed and 20 others injured after a bus plunged some 100 metres below the road at Baichap of Siluwa VDC – 4, Palpa last night.

The deceased have been identified as Lal Singh Thapa, 38, of Materi area in Rampur and an unidentified youth of an estimated 22 years of age, said Area Police Office, Rampur.

They died on the way to Lumbini Medical College. Of the total of 24 persons onboard the vehicle, 20 were injured in the accident. The ill-fated bus (Na 4 Kha 9218) heading towards Rampur from Butwal met with the accident at 10:45 pm.