29 Sept, Damak: Two people were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and scooter at Kamal rural municipality of Jhapa district this evening. One person was seriously injured in the mishap.

The victims are the motorcycle and the scooter riders. The accident happened at around 6 pm on the Padajungi section of the East-West highway at Kamal rural municipality-5.

According to the Area Police Office, Damak, the deceased are 25-year-old Rajan Khadka of Damak-9 who was riding the motorcycle and 28-year-old Sunil Subedi of Damak-5, the scooter rider. Both of them who received serious injuries in the accident died on the way to hospital in Damak.

Subash Niraula, 27, from Damak-6, who was pillion riding on the scooter is in serious condition and he has been taken to the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan for treatment. RSS

Like this: Like Loading...