Two killed, six injured in jeep accident

7 Jan, Gainghat (Udayapur): Two persons were killed on the spot when a Bolero jeep plunged 300 metres below the road at Ganhunbari of Hardeni VDC – 3 along the Siddhicharan highway on Friday evening.

The District Police Office, Udayapur has identified the deceased as Tanka Bahadur Basnet, 34, and Bhim Kumari Raut, 32, of Hardeni – 1.

In the accident, Bishnu Bahadur Raut, 38, Bhesh Raj Raut, 30, Bimal Basnet, 14, Nil Bahadur Karki, 40, Resham Kumar Karki, 46, and Alina Shrestha, 17, sustained serious injuries. Bhesh Raj and Bishnu Bahadur were rushed to Biratnagar-based Nobel Medical College, Nil Bahadur and Reshman Kumar to Biratnagar-based Neuro Hospital while Alina was rushed to Grande Hospital in Kathmandu the same night.

The ill-fated Bolero jeep (Sa 1 Ja 409) en route to Ganhunbari from Katari fell 300 meters below the road due to steering failure, Udayapur Police Chief, Nar Bahadur KC said.

Jeep driver, Sher Bahadu Khatri, 32, of Hardeni – 3 managed to save his life by jumping off the vehicle, police said. The jeep was carrying nine including the driver when the mishap occurred. RSS