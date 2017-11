24 Nov, Tulsipur: Two men were killed after coming in contact with live wire at Deukhuri in Dang on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as a driver Chandra Bahadur Waiba, 28, of Badigaun Municipality in Makawanpur district and his helper Kumar Thing, 17, from the same village.

Waiba and Thing were washing a tipper-truck Waiba drove in Rapti river in Dang when the cargo bed of the vehicle accidently touched the transmission line, causing the accident, the police said.