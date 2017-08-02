2 August, Surunga (Jhapa): Two women from Jhapa district succumbed to swine flu during their treatment at the same hospital in India in the last two weeks.

Anita Devi Mittal of Birtamode-4 and Manisha Agrawal of Biratmode-1 died of respiratory related infection at the Apollo Hospital at Indian capital of New Delhi, according to their family sources. Anita and Manisha, who had complained of respiratory related complications, were admitted to health facilities in bordering town Siliguri and were later referred to Apollo Hospital where they breathed their last, said Anita’s spouse Raju Mittal.

Anita died on July 16 while Manisha on July 30, according to Raju.

As the cases of outbreak of swine flu, also known as H1N1 influenza, has surfaced in the district, locals here are worried it could spread as it is a contagious one, according to Chief of Mechi Zonal Hospital at Bhadrapur, Dr Pitambar Thakur.

Swine flu was first originated in domesticated swine and later transmitted from person to person. Symptoms are similar to common cold such as continuous sneezing, coughing, runny nose and sore throat among others, shared Dr Thakur, urging people to take preventive measures against it. RSS