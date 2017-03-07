UDMF condemns Saptari incident

7 March, Kathmandu: The united democratic Madhesi front (UDMF) has condemned the Saptari incident, claiming that it took the lives of four persons- Sanjan Mehata, Digambar Yadav, Pitambar Lal Mandal and Anand Saha.

The emergency meeting of the UDMF held at the office of the Federal Socialist Forum Nepal’s, Tinkune, said they were killed in the police firing. “This State atrocity, violence and murder has violated the human rights and international humanitarian laws. UDMF vehemently condemns the undemocratic and inhuman act of the government,” reads a press release issued after the meeting.

It demanded action against those involved in the killing and treatment to the injured ones. The meeting concluded that the incident took place because of the provocative, insulting, and humiliating remarks of the top leaders of CPN-UML against Madhes and Madhesi.

Also, it was decided at the meeting to protest the State atrocity in Madhes by calling Madhes banda (general shut down) on March 7 and 8. The Morcha appeals one and all to make the two-day Madhes banda a success.”

Various leaders including Chairman of the Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, Upendra Yadav, Chairman of the Sadbhawana Party, Rajendra Mahato, Chairman of the Nepal Sadbhawana Party, Anil Jha and Chairman of the Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Republic), Raj Kishor Yadav were present on the occasion. RSS