UDMF general strike impact minimal in valley

10 March, Kathmandu: The impact of the general strike called by the United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) has been minimal in the Kathmandu Valley with considerable number of vehicles plying the roads.

There has not been any demonstration and untoward incidents inside the valley, according to the traffic police.

The UDMF is enforcing the strike in protest of the death of its cadres in police firing on Monday in Saptari. The private vehicles are plying the road without hindrances while some private schools are also running.