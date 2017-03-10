UDMF to hold funeral procession of four cadres killed in police firing

10 March, Rajbiraj: The United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) will be holding a funeral procession of its four cadres killed during police firing tomorrow in Siraha.

An all-party meeting presided over by Saptari’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Krishna Bahadur Katuwal on Thursday took the decision for the procession, National Madhes Socialist Party Central Secretary, Gajendra Mandal (Anurag) said.

Secretary Mandal added that the meeting decided to recommend the demands put forth by the Front to the Home Ministry through the local administration. The UDMF has demanded declaring those killed martyrs, providing appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased, providing treatment expenses of those injured and giving a job to one member each from those families.

The UDMF on Monday tried to disrupt the Mechi – Mahakali National Campaign of the CPN (UML) at the Ganendranarayan Singh Industrial Corridor in Rajbiraj triggering a clash with the police. Sanjan Mahato, 25 of Maleth – 2, Pitambar Mandal, 50, of Maleth – 4, Birendra Mahato of Maleth – 4 and Saniyar Aheb Ananda Kumar Sah, 35, of Tangari of Prasabani – 4 were killed in police firing in the ensuing clash.

Their bodies will undergo post-mortem examinations at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences following which a funeral procession will be held on Saturday from Rajbiraj to Lahan. Three of the bodies will be brought back for cremation near the industrial sector in Maleth while Sah’s body will be cremated at Prasabani. RSS