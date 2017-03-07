UDMF strike cripples normal life in Saptari

7 March, Rajbiraj (Saptari) : The general strike enforced by the United Madhesi Democratic Front (UDMF) to protest the death of its cadres in police firing has virtually put the Saptari district in a lockdown.

Transportation, factories, industries and educational institutes have been closed. The irate UDMF cadres took out demonstrations and burned tyres in Rajbiraj – the district headquarters – along with the marketplaces in Bhardaha, Kanchanpur, Rupani and Kalyanpur from early morning hours.

Three UDMF cadres were killed and two dozens injured in police firing yesterday when the alliance of the Madhes-based parties attempted to disrupt the Mechi – Mahakali campaign of the second largest party, CPN (UML), at the Rajbiraj industrial zone.

According to the Front, seven of the injured demonstrators are in critical conditions. They are undergoing treatment at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences while others are being treated at Gajendra Narayan Singh Sagarmatha Zonal Hospital in Rajbiraj.

The district remains in a tense standoff between the strike enforcers and the local authorities.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the UDMF – Saptari has started in Rajbiraj, UDMF leader Gajendra Mandal said. RSS