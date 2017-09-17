17 Sept, Bhaktapur: Chairman of the main opposition CPN (UML) and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has opined for leading the nation ahead by uniting all sides.

Speaking in a programme organized at Dadhikot of Suryabinayak Municiplity-4 in the district to welcome new comers Sunday, Chairman Oli said all forces, communities and sectors should be united for the prosperity of the nation.

He added that the UML was working out to maintain national harmony.

Similarly, UML youth leader and former Minister Mahesh Basnet claimed that the UML would be the ace party in the upcoming elections as well.RSS