UML chair urges for holding three-tier elections in time

3 March, Kakarvitta (Jhapa): CPN (UML) chair and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stressed on holding three-tier of elections in time.

While inaugurating a newly constructed community building of Martyr Biren Memorial Foundation at Jyamirgadhi in the district today, chair Oli said provincial and federal elections should be held in time adding that date for local poll has been fixed for May 14.

He added that no forces could stop from holding local poll as it was going to take place after 19 years.

He added that his party was leading the nation on the way to prosperity on the base of different political movements including Jhapa movement.

The building was constructed in honour of Biren Rajbanshi who had sacrificed his life while fighting against Panchayat system in 2029 BS.

A bust of the Rajbanshi was also unveiled on the occasion. The foundation chair Padam Gautam shared that the building was constructed at a total cost of Rs 4.9 million. RSS