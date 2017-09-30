30 Sept, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) chairman KP Sharma Oli has wished that may the Bada Dashain festival inspire one and all to take the country forward towards national unity, integrity, national dignity, peace and democracy.

In a message on the occasion of Bada Dashain 2074 today, the UML chairman extended best wishes to all Nepalis within the country and abroad.

He stated that the country was moving ahead towards the direction of implementation of the constitution promulgated from the people-elected Constituent Assembly and the recently concluded local level election has proved to be an important step in the enforcement of the constitution.

“The door to development and prosperity of the villages and towns has opened with the election of the people’s representatives at the local level. The economic development and prosperity of the country is guaranteed if the elected people’s representatives rightly used the rights given by the constitution to the local levels,” Oli said in the message.

He also stated that the local level election has institutionalized democracy and the republic at the grass roots level. “There is immense possibility of development in our country which is rich in terms of natural and cultural diversity. What is only needed is unity among us, promotion of national dignity and a far-sighted leadership,” he said.

The former Prime Minister has also opined that the political struggle will primarily end with the holding of the election to the members of the House of Representatives and the State Assemblies on November 26 and December 7, 2017 and the country would enter the phase of economic development. He urged the people to elect through these elections honest and clean representatives who are capable of taking the country ahead towards the path of rapid economic development, of standing firmly on the side of national unity and national prestige, and of making the country stable and developed. RSS

