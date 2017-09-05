5 Sept, Kathmandu: The main opposition CPN (UML) has claimed first position in the upcoming third phase of local polls taking place in Province No-2 slated for September 18.

The claim was made at a press briefing in party central office Dhumrabarahi here today by party general secretary Ishwar Pokharel and Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai.

General Secretary Pokharel said that the UML was born and brought up in Tarai therefore it has won the heart of Tarai people. He refuted the rumour that the UML was anti-Tarai party. He also said that the party was popular and grown up in Tarai therefore it will get largest position in Province No-2 in the upcoming elections.

Similarly, secretary Bhattarai claimed that UML will win more than fifty per cent seats in Tarai. He added that some forces were plotting conspiracies to defame the party but they won’t be successful.

The party province coordinator Satya Narayan Mandal said that though different forces were active to ruin the party popularity but they will not get success because the party has lived in the heart of Tarai people. RSS