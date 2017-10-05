5 Oct, Kathmandu: Two separate taskforces constituted following the agreement among the CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre) and the Nayashakti Nepal to forge an electoral alliance for the upcoming House of Representatives and State Assemblies elections have been given the deadline to complete the assigned task.

As per the agreement, the UML and Maoist Centre are to share seats in the 60-40 ratio in the upcoming elections towards the direct system.

The taskforce meant for determining the electoral constituency has been directed to prepare a report within the next three days.

The three political parties on Tuesday announced their alliance what they termed the ‘leftist alliance’ for the upcoming elections slated for late this year, promising to go with the process to merge them or for party unification in the days ahead.

Following the same understanding, two separate taskforces were formed Wednesday to determine electoral constituencies and prepare the joint election manifesto.

In the very first joint meeting of both taskforces took place at the Singha Durbar-based CPN (UML) Parliamentary party office today, UML chair KP Sharma Oli and CPN (MC) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and other top leaders of both political parties gave deadline to both bodies to complete the task.

The second taskforce has been instructed to prepare draft of the election manifesto within the next seven days.

Talking to media following the meeting, member in the second taskforce Nayashakti Nepal’s leader Ganga Shrestha said they were directed to incorporate the issues of constitution, democracy and social justice in the election manifesto.

Bishnu Poudel and Surendra Pandey from the CPN (UML); Ram Bahadur Thapa, Barshaman Pun and Matrika Yadav from the CPN (MC); and Ganga Shrestha from the Nayashakti are in the constituency determination taskforce.

A taskforce assigned to prepare the draft of joint election manifesto comprises Bamdev Gautam, Bhim Rawal and Pradeep Gyawali from the UML; Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Dev Gurung and Bishwa Bhakta Dulal from the Maoist Centre and Dambar Khatiwada and Dr Laxmi Devkota from the Naya Shakti. RSS