2 August, Bharatpur: CPN-UML has drawn its serious attention over the arrest of the son of CPN-UML Mayoral candidate for Bharatpur Metropolis Devi Gyawali by police for alleged defamation through social networking site.

A Standing Committee meeting held at UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli’s residence at Balkot on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of Gyawali’s son, shared Standing Committee member Shanker Pokharel.

The police have arrested UML leader Gyawali’s son taking up his involvement in defaming CPN (Maoist Centre) Mayoral candidate for Bharatpur Metropolis Renu Dahal through the social media two months ago.

The UML termed the arrest a conspiracy to affect the election of ward 19 of Bharatpur scheduled for August 4. RSS