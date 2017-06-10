10 June, Kathmandu: A standing committee meeting of the CPN-UML held on Saturday has finalized candidates for Biratnagar Metropolis and two other sub-metropolitan cities in view of second phase of local elections.

The UML has fielded its Morang District Chairperson Binod Dhakal as a mayoral candidate in Biratnagar while Province No 1 Coordinator Bhim Acharya was delegated authority to take decision on deputy mayoral candidate after consultations.

Likewise, the party has decided to field Tara Subba as a mayoral candidate for Dharan sub-metropolis and Manju Bhandari as deputy mayor. Dwarik Lal Chaudhary and Laxmi Gautam have been fielded as mayor and deputy mayor candidates in Itahari sub-metropolis.

The meeting presided over by party chairperson KP Sharma Oli reviewed the recent political developments and stressed the need of effective presence of people-elected representatives for economic prosperity of the country. RSS