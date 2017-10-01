1 Oct, Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) is to enter into electoral alliance with other political parties in the election to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies taking place on coming November 26 and December 7.

A meeting of the standing committee members convened at party chairman KP Sharma Oli’s residence at Balkot on Sunday has decided to forge electoral alliance and collaboration with leftist parties as far as possible.

Although it is said electoral alliance would be forged with the ruling CPN (Maoist Centre), decision has not been taken on this.

