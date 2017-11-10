10 Nov, Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) has formed an election mobilization committee under the convenorship of party chair KP Sharma Oli.

A meeting held at party chair’s personal residence, Bhaktapur, Friday took a decision in this regard.

According to politburo member Bishnu Rimal, a 27- member committee was formed under the chair Oli.

The members in the committee are Amrit Bohora, Mukunda Neupane, Dr Pushpa Raj Kandel, Bishnu Rimal, Raghu ji Panta, Beduram Bhusal, Dr Bijay Poudel, Agni Kharel, Brinda Pandey, Yubarj Karki, Sabitri Bhusal, and Lal Babu Yadav.

Similarly, other member are Dr Yubraj Khatiwada, Ramesh Silwal, Hari Phunyal, Rudra Nepal, Keshab Prasad Badal, Kedar Sanjel, Baburam Dahal, Dr Sumitra Amatya, Sharmila Karki, Meena Gyawali, Khemraj Poudel, Bishnu Lamsal, Lok Bahadur Bhandari, and Ram Chnadra Bohora.