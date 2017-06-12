12 June, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) chairman K P Sharma Oli has said that his party will lead the government only after the completion of the three-tier of elections.

Speaking in a programme organized to congratulate the elected representatives from the party in Province No 3 here today, chair Oli said that no forces by forging alliance could stop the UML from leading the government after the completion of all three tier of elections.

Referring the first phase local poll held on May 14, former Prime Minister Oli said that the ruling Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) contrived different tricks to defeat the UML adding that tearing the ballot paper in Bharatpur Metropolis, exercising unfair power to affect the free election were the some instances.

He further urged the party cadres to be more alert as ruling parties were plotting conspiracy to defeat the UML.

While congratulating the newly elected representatives, chair Oli urged them to read the constitution thoroughly and bear the responsibility given by the constitution.

Former PM Oli further said that the local level was not only local body like in the past as it has executive, judicial and other powers as well; therefore, representative should be capable to bear all kinds of responsibilities. RSS