24 Nov, Ilam: CPN (UML) leader Subash Chandra Nembang today stressed the need for giving the country prosperity by fully-enforcing the new constitution.

Saying the recently built left alliance aims to lead the country to prosperity and stability, the former Speaker claimed that a great change would occur after the polls. Nembang was addressing a door-to-door election campaign in the district.

“Now the country will have political stability and prosperity. Lets unite to build a beautiful Nepal by forging cordial relations between the people from Tarai, Madhes, hill and mountain and all caste, languages and religions,” he said.

Nembang, who is running from Ilam constituency 2, also pledged to bring more development projects to the district. RSS