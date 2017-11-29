13 Nov, Kathmandu : The CPN (UML) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal today asked voters to make the left alliance winner in the elections.

Reiterating that the recently built coalition aims to bring prosperity and stability to the country, he said that the coalition must win to make the country wealthy.

The UML leader was addressing an election campaign organised in Kageshwori Manahara-6 in the Capital by the left coalition.

Deploring the remarks made reportedly by the Nepali Congress that the left alliance would give born to totalitarianism, he ruled out any possibility of single-party governance, as he said that the coalition would form a government by taking the main opposition along.

Nepal, who is competing in the December 7 polls from Kathmandu constituency 2, said that Sankhu could be developed as a historic site, and Shali river, Bajrayogini and Manichur Parbat as tourist destinations.

Likewise, Maniraj Phuyal, who is running from Province (2), said infrastructure development activities would be carried out in the area.