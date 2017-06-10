10 June, Nawalparasi: CPN (UML) leader Shanker Pokharel has accused the Madhes-centric parties of trying to deprive the Madhesi people from exercising their franchise in the forthcoming local polls.

UML Standing Committee member and School Department Chief, Pokharel spoke with journalists at the party’s office in Nawalpur and termed the Madhesi leaders warning to boycott the local level polls after their participation in the Prime Minister’s election as ‘contradictory’.

Pokharel said the UML failed to meet the expected victory as it could not take its agendas to the people’s doorsteps in the run up to the local elections. He claimed that the party would muster more than 60 per cent votes in the second phase of the local elections.

“We have made a lot of publicity for the second phase of the local elections,” he said, adding “This is why it is certain that we will become the first party.” RSS