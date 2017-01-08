UML to let parliament run if proposal in national interest forwarded

8 Jan, Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) has said it would contribute to removing the ongoing impasse in parliament if the government comes up with proposal that is not against the national interests and with clear views regarding the elections and other processes.

The Standing Committee meeting of the main opposition party in parliament held at the party vice-chairman Bamdev Gautam’s residence at Bhainsepati on Saturday reiterated its stance that the government should withdraw the constitution amendment bill in deference to the Supreme Court verdict regarding the bill. Party chairman KP Sharma Oli presided over the meeting.

The meeting also reached to the conclusion that the mass demonstration in protest against the amendment proposal held in Kathmandu on Friday was successful and it stressed on taking the country towards the election by resolving the deadlock through dialogue with other parties on matters of elections and other processes, party vice-chairman Bhim Bahadur Rawal said.

The ruling side is preparing to table the constitution amendment bill in the Legislature-Parliament meeting on Sunday whereas the nine opposition parties, including the UML, are saying they would obstruct the House if attempts are made to push through the bill.

The opposition parties have been obstructing the Parliament in protest against the constitution amendment bill ever since the government registered it in Parliament on November 29, 2016.