6 Nov, Taplejung: CPN (UML) chair KP Sharma Oli has claimed that the leftist alliance would garner majority in the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

In his address to the election campaign of leftist alliance held in Phungling of Taplejung, a part of the Province no. 1, Sunday, he urged voters to be confident of the winning of the leftist alliance in the elections and formation of a permanent government under its leadership after the polls.

He went on to say that the electoral alliance forged between the CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) was the base for unification between them. The declaration of party unification would take place after the elections.

Though both parties are taking part in the elections with different symbols, they are already in the mission of party unification, according to him.

Stating that it was party weakness that it failed to give a space for people’s representatives from the district in the party-headed governments in the past, the former Prime Minister said, “Party secretary and publicity department chief Yogesh Bhattarai who is competing in the elections to the House of Representative will be given opportunity to serve as the minister of Province no. 1.” RSS