3 Oct, Kathmandu: With the commitment to form a single communist party in the country, the CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre) and Naya Shakti Nepal have announced an election alliance for the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

At an event this evening organized in the capital city, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Naya Shakti Nepal’s coordinator Dr Baburam Bhattarai signed the agreement paper.

On the occasion, the leaders said that the campaign was aimed at uplifting the national dignity and sovereignty as well as take the country towards socialism.

As per the agreement announced, UML and Maoist Centre candidates would contest the elections in the ratio of 60 and 40 in the seats remaining after being allocated to the Naya Shakti and other nationalist and progressive forces.