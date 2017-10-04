4 Oct, Lalitpur: CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that his party was leading a campaign of national unity.

At a greetings exchange programme organized in Lalitpur on Wednesday, Oli said that his party has taken initiatives to establish good governance, rule of law and peace in the country.

He added that UML is required to lead the government to take the country towards economic prosperity claiming that his party would emerge victorious in the upcoming polls of House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

During the programme, Oli said that UML-led government would generate employment opportunities in the country and stop the outmigration of Nepali youth.

On the occasion, Central Committee Member of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Nepal) Babukaji Pradhan, invited central committee members Sudarshan Baniya and Shanti Sijapati and others from different political parties joined the UML party.