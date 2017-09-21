21 Sept, Parsa: CPN-UML and Nepali Congress candidates have been elected to the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson in Paterwa Sugauli rural municipality of Parsa, respectively.

According to the vote counts results made public, UML’s Hari Narayan Chaudhary registered victory securing 2,957 votes against 2,855 by Dinesh Chaudhary of Nepali Congress.

Likewise, NC candidate Mamata Chaudhary won the election to the post of vice-chairperson of the rural municipality. She defeated UML’s candidate Ranju Chaidhary by 500 plus votes.