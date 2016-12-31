UML not to let table amendment bill: Bhattarai

31 Dec, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) secretary and party Publicity Department Chief Yogesh Bhattarai has said that they will not let to table the constitution amendment bill in the parliament.

Addressing a programme organized by the Press Chautari Nepal Online Pratishthan here in the capital today, Bhattarai added that they will obstruct the process of tabling the bill if government forcibly tries to forward it.

He said that the government was trying to create tussle between the legislature and judiciary after forwarding the bill as it was under consideration in the court.