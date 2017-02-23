UML parliamentary party deputy leader Nembang says party against statute amendment bill

23 Feb, Kathmandu: Deputy leader of the CPN (UML) parliamentary party Subas Chandra Nembang, speaking in the meeting of the Legislature-Parliament today, said the entire nation should work towards making the local level election successful, now that the government has announced the election date.

He stated that the issue of constitution amendment was inappropriate at a time when the country has to gear up and focus on the election, adding constitution implementation is the primary need at present.

Making it clear that the constitution amendment bill would not be acceptable to the nine parties represented in the parliament, he said the bill was against the spirit of the constitution.

“The provision of changing the province boundaries contained in the constitution amendment bill is against the letter and spirit of the constitution as well as against the Supreme Court ruling and the interests of the people of the provinces concerned. We are not going to support it,” he said.

He expressed displeasure towards the parliament saying it was oriented towards constitution amendment instead of legislating all the laws required for holding the all three tiers of the elections.

Earlier, Speaker Onsari Gharti read out a letter received from the Office of the President informing that the President had authenticated the bil related to the local level election. RSS