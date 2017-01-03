UML PP meeting directs lawmakers to make mass demonstration effective

3 Jan, Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) has directed the party lawmakers to make the mass demonstration effective, decent and well managed as the nine opposition parties including main opposition UML are going to organize mass demonstration against the constitution amendment bill in the capital on January 6.

The Parliamentary Party (PP) meeting of the UML today directed the lawmakers to mobilize maximum participation of people in the programme.

The party chair K P Sharma Oli directed the lawmakers for the same.

On the occasion, party chair Oli opined for extending agitation programme in other provinces as it has been centred only in Province No 5 before it.

Following the meeting, deputy PP leader Subas Nembang said that the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the change of province border was in line with UML’s stance.

He even shared that the meeting has welcomed the SC decision regarding the bill. According to lawmaker Ganesh Pahadi, party chair briefed about the contemporary political development along with the Standing Committee decisions.

It is stated that the meeting was called to inform the lawmakers about today’s Standing Committee meeting and its decisions. RSS