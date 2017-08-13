13 August, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) has called on the government to undertaken effective rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the landslides and flooding in various parts of the country.

It has expressed concern over the human and physical losses due to monsoon – triggered landslides and flooding.

A statement issued by UML General Secretary, Ishwor Pokharel, today appealed to the party’s rank and file to immediately get involved in the rescue and relief operations as volunteers.

The party has also cited the need for diplomatic effort in opening the dams. It has made reference to the water in the Koshi river as rising above the danger level, and stressed on need for long – term solution to the annual flooding in Tarai’s regions due to unilaterally built dams. RSS