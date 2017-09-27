27 Sept, Kathmandu: The Standing Committee meeting of the CPN (UML) held on Tuesday has directed the party’s lower committees to send the possible names of party contenders to contest the House of Representatives and State Assemblies by October 9, according to a press statement released by party secretary Yogesh Bhattarai.

The UML has asked the party’s lower committees not to recommend the names of leaders contending the local level polls held recently. However, the rule shall not apply in the case of women candidates, reads the statement. RSS