13 Nov, Gulariya (Bardiya): CPN (UML) Vice Chair and former DPM Bamdev Gautam who is contesting polls to the House of Representatives from Bardiya-1 has committed to resuming Murtiya (Nepal-India) border point.

Speaking in an election programme here Sunday, leader Gautam shared that the process for the unification of leftist parties had begun 10 years ago which was materializing these days.

He added that some reactionary forces were afraid of the alliance but it was for prosperity and stability in the country. RSS