UML vice-chair Rawal calls for announcing poll dates pronto

18 Jan, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) vice chairman and former Deputy Prime Minister Bhim Rawal, has said that the government should announce the date for election if it was responsible towards people and the country.

In a face to face programe here in the capital today, leader Rawal added that his party will fully cooperate if the government announced the date for the elections.

In another note, he ruled out the relevance of constitution amendment bill saying that the constitution was issued by over 90 per cent consent of the lawmakers.

Leader Rawal further said that there was no connection between election and the amendment bill.