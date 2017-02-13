‘UML will protest if election date not announced’

13 Feb, Kailali: CPN (UML) leader and former Minister Shankar Pokharel has said that his party would begin the protests both in the street and parliament if the date for local poll was not announced until mid-March.

In a press meet organized by the Press Chautari, Kailali chapter in Dhangadhi today, leader Pokharel stressed on holding the three-tier of elections within next 11 months even to implement the constitution.

He ruled out the relevance of constitution amendment bill adding that it was the time of constitution implementation rather than amending it.

In another note, leader Pokharel shared that his party would support the party which was committed to holding the elections if any problems occurred in incumbent government regarding poll. RSS