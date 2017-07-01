1 July, Terhathum: The CPN-UML candidates have won the race for the post of Chairperson and Vice-Chair of Chathar rural municipality in Terhathum district in the second phase of local level election.

Santosh Tigela was elected the Chairperson of Chathar rural municipality securing 3,436 votes while Taradevi Dhakal secured 3,368 votes to become the Vice-Chair of the same rural municipality.

Tigela’s closet contender Tekraj Tigela of the Nepali Congress (NC) garnered 2,552 votes while Dhakal’s closet rival, NC’s Hima Devi Poudel got 2,487 votes.

The rebel candidates from the NC panel, however, have secured a win for ward no 1 of the same rural municipality.

Similarly, CPN-UML panel have registered a win for ward no 2, 4, 5 and 6 while NC’s panel emerged victorious in ward no 3 of the same rural municipality. RSS