4 July, Tulasipur (Dang): Naru Lal Chaudhary of CPN-UML has been elected to the post of Mayor of Ghorai sub-metropolis with a total of 22,030 votes. His closest rival was NC’s Bhupa Bhandari, who garnered 17,484 votes.

Likewise, UML’s Sita Neupane was elected to the post of deputy mayor of the sub-metropolis. She won with 20,792 votes, followed by NC’s Pushpa Shrestha who got 17,603 votes.