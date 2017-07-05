5 July, Kohalpur (Banke): CPN-UML has won the post of mayor and NC deputy mayor in Kohalpur municipality.

UML mayoral candidate Lut Bahadur Rawat clinched victory while Sanju Kumari Tharu of NC emerged winner as deputy mayor of the municipality.

Rawat secured 9,000 votes against 8,924 of NC’s Bhanubhakta Bhattarai. Tharu received 10,056 to become deputy against 9,379 of UML’s Krishna Kumari Chaudhary.

Among 15 wards of the municipality, NC and UML registered victory in equal seven wards and CPN-Maoist Centre clinched a ward in its fold, according to the Election Office. RSS