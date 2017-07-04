4 July, Gaighat (Udayapur): CPN (UML) candidates have won the local level election to the post of mayor and deputy mayor of Katari Municipality in Udayapur district.

As per the final results of the vote counting that was declared late last night, UML candidate Gyanendra Shrestha (Kaji) has been elected the mayor with 6,909 votes.

Similarly, UML’s Bhim Kumari Raut has been elected the deputy mayor with 7,517 votes.

Shrestha’s closest contender to the post of mayor, Gyanendraman Singh Raut of the Nepali Congress got 6,735 votes while Bhim Kumari’s nearest rival Nirmala Karki of the Nepali Congress bagged 5,887 votes.

Similarly, CPN (Maoist Centre)’s mayoral candidate KP Baral got 5,564 votes. RSS