7 July, Baniyani (Jhapa): CPN-UML candidates have won the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Shivasathakshi municipality of Jhapa.

Chandra Kumar Sherpa Limbu of the party was elected with 14,684 votes while his nearest rival Parshuram Dhungana of Nepali Congress got 9,856 votes.

Likewise, Bhoj Kumari Nepal won the post of deputy Mayor with 14,960 votes. Her closest contender was Jaya Kumari Chemjong of NC, who got 9,324 votes. RSS