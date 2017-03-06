UML’s campaign postponed for three days

6 March, Saptari: The CPN-UML has postponed its ongoing Mechi-Mahakali campaign for three days after the situation turned violent here.

The emergency meeting of party standing committee on Monday decided to postpone the campaign in view of the sensitivity of the situation and the request by the government, informed Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai.

The situation turned violent in the district amidst the protest of the mass gathering held at Gajendra Narayan Singh industrial estate by the UML under the campaign.

A press release issued by the UML mentioned that its campaign was peaceful and drawing thousands of participants but the violence over this has worried the party.

The UML has accused the UDMF cadres of involving in violent agitation and assailing common people and the security persons.