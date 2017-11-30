30 Nov, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea’s latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to “desist taking any further destabilizing steps.”

“This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community,” Guterres said in a statement. North Korea earlier fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that the Japanese defense ministry said landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. AFP