UN envoy meets rival Syria delegations as peace talks resume

25 March, Geneva: UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura on Friday held bilateral discussions with rival Syrian delegations involved in the latest round of peace talks seeking to broker a political end to the six-year Syrian crisis.

Alessandra Vellucci, the spokesperson of United Nations Office in Geneva, confirmed that de Mistura is slated to convene with the Syrian government delegation and its opposition counterpart as UN-mediated negotiations resumed after a three-week hiatus.

Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria. Photo: AP

The envoy’s deputy held preliminary discussions with the invitees in three Geneva-based hotels Thursday.

All those who participated in the latest round of talks, which ended earlier this month, are carrying forward the conversation which are expected to focus on governance, constitutional issues, elections, as well as counter terrorism, security and confidence building measures.

The special envoy is expected to brief the press later on Friday. Xinhua