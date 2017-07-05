5 July, Nairobi: African governments should hasten reforms in the education sector to ensure it responds effectively to pressing challenges in the continent like poverty, conflicts and ecological depletion, UN officials said at a regional meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta, director of UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa, said that a transformed formal education underpins sustainable development, peace and prosperity in Africa.

“Africa is grappling with many challenges like conflicts, illiteracy, poverty and refugee crisis whose solution lies in a transformed system of learning,” Ndong-Jatta said.

Dozens of African policymakers, scholars and representatives of multilateral agencies are attending the four-day regional workshop on achieving sustainable development through transformed education.

The workshop seeks to revitalize dialogue on the role of education in achieving equitable development, peace and environmental sustainability across the eastern African region.

Ndong-Jattta said that development of a curriculum centered on values is key to entrench patriotism, harmonious co-existence and tolerance among Africa’s youth.

“Our education system should be a tool of advancing peace, tolerance for cultural diversity and prevention of violent extremism. It should ensure children grow in harmony with each other and their environment,” said Ndong-Jatta.

She added that policy reforms and capacity building for trainers is critical to realign education sector in the region with evolving political, cultural and economic dynamics.

African governments must prioritize investments in quality education and training in order to accelerate progress towards attainment of key sustainable development goals (SDs) before the 2030 deadline.

Director of UNEP Regional Office for Africa Juliette Biao said that a reformed education system will elevate sustainability agenda in the continent to new heights.

“Higher education in particular will encourage citizens across the board to embrace sustainable lifestyles that will impact positively on the economy, society and built environment,” Biao said.

She added that multilateral institutions have rallied behind training and capacity development to boost low carbon and climate resilient development in Africa. Xinhua