12 Sept, Cairo: Violence and injustice faced by Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar seems a “textbook example” of ethnic cleansing, UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein said on Monday, according to MENA news agency.

Speaking at the start of the 36th session of the Human Rights Council, al Hussein noted that situation can not be clearly evaluated as the UN rights investigators have been barred from entry by authorities in Myanmar, said the report.

Al Hussein denounced how another brutal security operation is underway in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

The UN spokesperson has reported earlier that 313,000 people have fled to neighboring Bangladesh in the last three weeks.

The UN earlier has announced that it had a plan to provide up to 300,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing from Myanmar to Bangladesh with food, shelter, water, health care and other services until the end of the year. Xinhua