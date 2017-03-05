Unit of local bodies to be 744

5 March, Kathmandu: The government has determined a total of 744 local units in the country.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held Sunday evening decided to fix the number of local units with slight revision in the report submitted by the Local Level Restructuring Commission, said Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development Hitraj Pandey. The Commission headed by Balananda Poudel had suggested devising 719 local units.

The meeting also decided to publish the notice in the Nepal Gazette and send it to the Election Commission (EC), Minister Pandey shared.

However, Minister Pandey said the government would take further decision with regard to the number and structure of the local bodies based on political consensus to bring all parties on board the elections.

The meeting agreed to take measures to address problems surfaced in Khotang and Nuwakot districts being based on the decision of Technical Assistance Committee and set up four units instead of earlier proposed three in Manang and add one village body at Kanda VDC of Bajhang.

Likewise, the meeting decided to prohibit employees to resort to any programme of shutdown (banda) and strike when the election preparations were going on in the country. As per the meeting decision, the Shankharapur and Dakshinkali Municipalities of Kathmandu shall be remained as it is in a new set up of local-level. RSS