Unity among big three must for election: leader Koirala

9 March, Bhaktapur: Nepali Congress leader Sujata Koirala has argued that the local level election would be successful only with the unity among the big three political parties.

At an interaction organized by the Raphat Media Club here Thursday, leader Koirala reiterated that the difference among the Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist-Centre) and the CPN-UML would affect the atmosphere for the local election. For this, national consensus is a must, she added.

According to her, the unity among the big three parties would help incorporate the Madhesi front in addressing the national agenda. “If possible, front’s demands could be addressed by the constitution,” she suggested.

The former minister Koirala was of the view that only change in government could not lead the country towards solution of problems. RSS